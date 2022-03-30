Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of WWW opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

