Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,440,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

