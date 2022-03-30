Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.40.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

Shares of UTHR opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

