Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €66.00 by Barclays

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.75 ($63.46).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €51.84 ($56.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.88 and a 200 day moving average of €55.63. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

