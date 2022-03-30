Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.07 ($79.20).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €57.38 ($63.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. Cancom has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($71.23).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.