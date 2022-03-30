Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €71.10 ($78.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.50 ($71.98).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €55.20 ($60.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.18 and a 200 day moving average of €59.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($74.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

