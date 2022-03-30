Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.24 ($88.17).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €62.56 ($68.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

