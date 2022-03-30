renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $405,917.96 and $19,282.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07177741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.03 or 1.00185103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055078 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

