SparksPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $35,927.94 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 96% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,120,239 coins and its circulating supply is 10,876,681 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

