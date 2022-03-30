ParkByte (PKB) Price Up 1.8% This Week

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, ParkByte has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $22,480.81 and approximately $15.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

