$0.68 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

