Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.60 ($74.29).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €54.34 ($59.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.95. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a one year high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.