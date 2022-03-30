Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Increases By 46.1%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

PEGRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

