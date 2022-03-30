New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 176,576 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 444,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599,991 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

