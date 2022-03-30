BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
