Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Biomerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biomerica by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Biomerica by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRA stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

