Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Mar 30th, 2022

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.80 ($32.75).

ETR:WAC opened at €21.76 ($23.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.69. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

About Wacker Neuson (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

