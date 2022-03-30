Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.80 ($32.75).

ETR:WAC opened at €21.76 ($23.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.69. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

