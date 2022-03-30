E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.90 ($14.18) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.26 ($13.48).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.77 ($11.83) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.34.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

