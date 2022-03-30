H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.83.

FUL stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

