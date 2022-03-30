Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

