Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Walsh Sells 16,453 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.56), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($272,420.64).

David John Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.37), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,966.86).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,280.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,845.51. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £495.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($38.22).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

