Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Walsh Sells 16,453 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.56), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($272,420.64).
David John Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.37), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,966.86).
Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,280.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,845.51. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £495.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
