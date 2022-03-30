POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

PNT stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

