Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.