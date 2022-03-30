Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

