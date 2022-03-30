Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

