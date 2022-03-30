iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,326 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $264.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

