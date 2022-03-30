Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 256.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,894 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Okta worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.54. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

