Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.44% of SEI Investments worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

