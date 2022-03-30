Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2,563.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 464.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

