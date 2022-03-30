Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,923 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.57% of Progyny worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

