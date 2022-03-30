Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

