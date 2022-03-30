Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (IGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

