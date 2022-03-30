Hercules Site Services Plc (HERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HERC stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Hercules Site Services has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

About Hercules Site Services (Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc provides various solutions to the construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management. It serves the general civil, highway, utility, power and energy, and rail sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.