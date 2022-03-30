Hercules Site Services Plc (HERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HERC stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Hercules Site Services has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.72).
About Hercules Site Services (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.