U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 2nd

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

USEG opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth $364,000.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

