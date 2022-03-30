Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERII. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ERII opened at $20.65 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 977,186 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 673,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

