Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,379 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Curtiss-Wright worth $40,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

