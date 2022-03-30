Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 4.5%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 49,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,346,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

