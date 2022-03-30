NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.