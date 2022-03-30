Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 99,303 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,303 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.71% of Envestnet worth $74,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

