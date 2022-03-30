Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.70% of ManTech International worth $80,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

