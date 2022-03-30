Brown Advisory Inc. Has $88.12 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,510 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Simply Good Foods worth $88,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 247,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

