NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.44. NeuroPace has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.