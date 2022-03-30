Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 24,184 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.19% of Cogent Communications worth $111,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $174,446. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.