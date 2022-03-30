NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 271,336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 271,336 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.