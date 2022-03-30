Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

APTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.