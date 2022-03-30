Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for West Bancorporation, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

WTBA opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

