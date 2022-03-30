Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

MPB opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $43,613. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.