CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 870,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

