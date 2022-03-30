Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

