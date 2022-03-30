Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIOVF. Barclays upped their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

BIOVF stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

